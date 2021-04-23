Surya, Rajiv come together for new film

Manzar Studios has signed filmmaker Surya Balkrishnan and writer Rajiv Rajaram for its upcoming project.

Being claimed as a light-hearted comedy-drama, the filmshowcases the story of a single woman in her late 30s who after walking out of a long-term relationship brazenly decides to do whatever it takes to have a baby and become a single parent.

Rajiv Rajaram, who will be seen writing the yet-to-be-titled project, has in the past worked on films such as ‘AahaKalyanam’ – Yash Raj Films’ first Tamil movie and a remake of ‘Band BaajaBaraat’ and ‘MooneMoonuVarthai’ produced by SPB Charan. Rajiv was also the founder of popular digital media brands like Put Chutney and Rascalas.