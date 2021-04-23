Tamilnadu posts 13,776 Covid cases, 3,842 from Chennai

Chennai:Tamilnadu today registered 13,776 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 10,51,487.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 3,842 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 3,01,541.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 985 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 395 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 807 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 209 and 889 new cases, respectively. Seventy eight patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 13,395.

On the positive side, 8,078 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 9,43,044.