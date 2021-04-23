Tension in Thoothukudi over Sterlite reopening

Chennai: A meeting was held by Thoothukudi district administration to seek public opinion about the reopening of the Sterlite Industry for the production of oxygen.

The meeting was headed by the District Collector Senthilraj. Sources said that 14 people against the Sterlite, six persons representing the commercial industry and eight government officials were invited for the meeting.

However, during the starting of the meeting more than 50 people had gathered.

Police denied permission to them and said that only selected memebers will be allowed for the meeting.

This led to a quarrel between the police and the public. The meeting was held after Vedanta had recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to reopen the Thoothukudi copper smelter plant to manufacture oxygen in view of the present pandemic situation. The company said that it has two plants that can produce a total of 1,050 tonnes of medical oxygen per day.