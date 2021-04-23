TN opposes Sterlite reopening in SC, CJI unhappy

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today filed its objection for the reopening of the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

In the response filed at the Supreme Court, the government has said that reopening of the industry will lead to law and order issues in the State.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, however, said that the government cannot make such a comment when people are dying due to lack of oxygen.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Vedanta asking that its copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi be opened so that it can help provide oxygen amid the Covid crisis.

The Sterlite plant, which allegedly was found to be violating environmental norms, has been closed since 2018 after 13 people were killed in protests against the plant

Appearing for Vedanta, senior advocate Harish Salve on Thursday sought urgent hearing of the plea during the day itself and said people are dying on daily basis and we can produce and supply oxygen to treat the patients.