Amid rapid spike in Covid cases, TN imposes fresh restrictions

Chennai: With the daily Covid tally inching closer to the 14,000 mark, the Tamilnadu government today imposed fresh restrictions from 26 April early morning.

The night curfew, which was introduced from 20 April and the full lockdown on Sundays will continue.

The fresh curbs, which included closure of all recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls and places were people congregate

in large numbers, is being enforced to prevent spread of the pandemic.

An official release said all big format shops, shopping complexes and malls will be closed, while vegetable and grocery shops and other shops will be allowed to function as usual.

Vegetable and grocery shops in commercial complexes will not be allowed to function.

Departmental stores are allowed to function without air-conditioning facility with 50 per cent customers.

The government also banned opening of beauty parlour, spas, saloons and barber shops across the states, while allowing only takeaway

services (no dining) in restaurants, hotels, mess and tea shops.

Those staying in hotels and lodges should be given food at their door steps, while all e-commerce services can function as per the

stipulated time.

The government also banned public worship in all temples and places of worship, while allowing daily poojas and prayers with the temple staff.

In view of the increase in corona cases, consecration of temples will be allowed by temple staff without public participation.

The government also said a maximum of 50 people will be allowed for marriages and 25 for funeral events.

The IT and ITES companies should compulsorily ensure that 50 per cent of its staff should work from home, while golf and tennis clubs, sports training academies will be allowed for training only for national and international meets.

The government said e-registration is mandatory for all those coming to Tamilnadu from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and other states,

barring Puducherry.

This will be applicable for all those coming into the State by air.

While private and government buses are allowed to operate only with seating capacity (no standees), cabs and taxis are allowed to operate with three persons, besides driver, and two in auto and the driver.

The government said the fresh restriction is being enforced as the active caseload in the state which stood at 13,070 on March 28, rose

to 95,048 as on Friday.