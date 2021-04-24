CBI files FIR against Anil Deshmukh, searches home

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s home was searched by the CBI this morning as the central probe agency filed a corruption case against him.

The agency filed a an FIR under sections of prevention of corruption Act against Deshmukh after winding up its preliminary enquiry on Friday.

‘The searches are being carried out at various places,’ said an official.

The agency had earlier initiated a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, following a directive from the Bombay High Court.

The statement of Deshmukh was earlier recorded by the probe team.

The statements of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil and suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze were taken by the CBI.

Deshmukh was grilled by two Superintendent of Police rank officers – Abhishek Dular and Kiran S- at the DRDO’s guest house. The two SPs are part of a twelve member team to probe the high profile case, the source added.