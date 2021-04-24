Centre extends tax deadlines due to Covid

New Delhi: The government today extended certain timelines in view of the Covid pandemic.

In the light of several representations received and to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders, the Central government has decided to extend the time limits to 30 June 2021 in the following cases where the time limit was earlier extended to 30 April 2021 through various notifications issued under the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation) and Amendment of Certain Provisions Act, 2020, namely:

(i) Time limit for passing of any order for assessment or reassessment under the Income-tax Act, 1961 the time limit for which is provided under section 153 or section 153B thereof;

(ii) Time limit for passing an order consequent to the direction of DRP under sub-section (13) of section 144C of the Act;

(iii) Time limit for issuance of notice under section 148 of the Act for reopening the assessment where income has escaped assessment.

(iv) Time Limit for sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy under sub-section (1) of section 168 of the Finance Act 2016.

It has also been decided that the time for payment of the amount payable under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, shall be further extended to 30 June, 2021.