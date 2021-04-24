Covid: In a new high, India registers 3.46 lakh cases

New Delhi: In a new record high, India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh Covid infections, which takes the country’s caseload to 1.66 crore.

The country also saw the deadliest day of the pandemic with 2,624 deaths, taking India’s total death tally to almost 1.9 lakh (1,89,544).

For the third consecutive day, India today recorded over three lakh fresh infections, continuing the trend of registering the world’s highest daily tally.

With 3,46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 tests in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally reached 1,66,10481 on Saturday.

Delhi and Maharashtra recorded the highest-ever number of deaths in a single day. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, recorded 773 Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours while Delhi reported 348 deaths.

Around 2.19 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate of the country to 83.92 per cent, the Union health ministry’s bulletin showed. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is over 25 lakh, which is around 15 per cent of the total cases.