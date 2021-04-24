Focus on oxygen, not PR: Rahul tells govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the Central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the Covid-19 pandemic instead of ‘spending on PR and unnecessary projects’.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul said, ‘this crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!.’

Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government’s priority in going ahead with the central vista project in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

He alleged that this happening when there are ‘no tests being done, vaccines are not available and there is shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in the country.’