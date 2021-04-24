Helping enterprises respond to emerging cyber threats

Chennai: Palo Alto Networks has announced establishing a new cybersecurity consulting group to help enterprises respond to emerging threats as they navigate an increase in costly, crippling cyberattacks.

The newly expanded Unit 42 combines formerly Crypsis security consultants, who respond to 1,300+ incidents a year, with the company’s veteran Unit 42 threat research team, which has been fighting emerging cyberthreats since 2014.

Together, they will help organisations tackle the most complex cyberthreats — from ransomware to state-sponsored espionage — bringing a relentless passion for protecting our digital way of life.

‘Our increasing reliance on technology has turned cybersecurity into an existential matter,’ said Wendi Whitmore, senior vice president of cyber consulting and threat intelligence at Palo Alto Networks.

‘We wake up every day focused on collecting and analysing the most up-to-date threat intelligence and applying our analysis to respond to cyberattacks.’