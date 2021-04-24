TN Governor, CM greet Jains

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and political leaders today extended greetings to Jains on the eve of Mahaveer Jayanthi.

In his message, the Governor said, ‘On the auspicious occasion of Mahaveer Jayanthi, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamilnadu and particularly Jain community.

Bhagwan Mahaveer’s noble teachings of non-violence, truth and universal compassion illuminated a path of righteousness and

honesty. Bhagwan Mahaveer, taught us to respect the voice of the soul.’

He added: ‘On this auspicious occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to internalize the teachings of Bhagwan Mahaveer and dedicate ourselves to building a peaceful, harmonious and egalitarian society.

I also request all the people of Tamilnadu to celebrate the festival by following the government guidelines regarding Covid-19

scrupulously. Stay at home and stay safe.’

Palaniswami in his greetings said Mahaveer had preached the importance of loving all living beings and lived a life reflecting the ideal.

‘I wish all those celebrating his birthday on this occasion’, the Chief Minister said.

The CM recalled the teachings of Lord Mahaveer on Ahimsa and said the people should adhere to them.