Arya wraps up shoot of  Enemy 

Arya who was last seen in Teddy, has completed his portions in his upcoming film titled Enemy.

Directed by Anand Shankar, the film features Vishal as the hero and Arya as the antagonist. The director took to Twitter to reveal that Arya has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Replying to his tweet, Arya wrote, ‘It was a pleasure working with you brother. Loved ur energy and filming style… Vera level. hoping to work with u again soon (sic).’

On Arya’s last day on the sets of Enemy, the actor received a special cake which had the actor’s first-look poster as the fondant.

Produced by S Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios, the film also stars Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj. The technical crew of the film includes composer S Thaman, cinematographer RD Rajasekhar and editor Raymond Derrick Crasta.