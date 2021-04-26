Gautham Menon now part of Viduthalai

Gautham Menon is now part of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai. Gautham Menon is now part of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai.

He will be seen playing a top official and is a stylishly written character. Vetrimaaran believed that Gautham would be apt for the role. He has shot for 10 days so far and has another 10 days of shoot left. Gautham’s role will be seen throughout the film.

It is an important role that will travel through the film. He has combination scenes with both Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, sources say. Produced by Elred Kumar under his banner RS Infotainment, Viduthalai has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja.