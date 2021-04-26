Karthi’s next titled Sardar

Karthi took to Twitter and made an official announcement on the project and unveiled the title as Sardar along with the motion poster.

Karthi in the video features as an old man in an interrogation room. Sardar, also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles.

This will be Karthi’s third film a dual role after Siruthai. The shooting of the film will take place across Tenkasi, Chennai and parts of North India.

The movie will also have Simran and Chunky Pandey in other important roles. GV Prakash is the music director. George C Williams is the cinematographer while Ruben is the editor. Sardar has screenplay by MR Pon Parthipan, Roju and Bipin Ragu.