Man City beats Spurs to lift English League Cup

London: Centre-back Aymeric Laporte scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute as Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final to lift the English League Cup.

At the Wembley Stadium, Pep Guardiola-managed City clinched the top prize for a fourth season in a row. Eight minutes from time, Kevin De Bruyne delivered a free-kick, which Laporte headed home from close range.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, second-placed Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Leeds United away from home. Elsewhere, Burnley thrashed host Wolves 4-0, with striker Chris Wood bagging a hat-trick.