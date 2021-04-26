Pooja Hegde tests positive for Covid-19

Pooja Hegde has tested positive for Covid-19, the actress shared the news on social media last night. She has isolated herself and is quarantining at home.

Pooja posted a statement on Twitter in which she wrote, Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself.

The Radhe Shyam actress also requested people to get tested for Covid-19 who have recently come in contact with her. ‘I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too.’

Pooja also thanked her well-wishers for the love and support and shared that she is feeling well. She added, Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care. She used a folded-hands emoji and a mask-wearing emoji in her tweet.