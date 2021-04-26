Shouldn’t have let the match go into Super Over: Dhawan

Chennai: Delhi Capitals (DC) shouldn’t have allowed their match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) go into the Super Over, said Shikhar Dhawan, who stood for DC captain Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Presenter and former spinner Murali Karthik said that Pant was feeling unwell after the match.

It was a thrilling game and shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over. We should have won it easily, but we made few mistakes but that’s part of the journey. I feel that the two boundaries which Avesh (Khan) got hit, we should have contained them. But, it’s part of the game. We were dominating the game whole time, shouldn’t have let it go that way in the end, said Dhawan.

DC won the match in the Super Over, the first of the season, as Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 66 off 51 balls helped SRH tie the scores.

It was very tough to bat specially after the powerplay, turning and holding. Kane Williamson played a good knock, he’s a champion player and he always shows his class. It’s good to win the game in the end. We made it quite thrilling going to the Super Over and chasing it down, said Dhawan.