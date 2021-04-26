Tamilnadu posts 15,684 Covid cases, 4,250 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 15,684 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 10,97,672.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 4,250 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 3,14,074.

Ninety four patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 13,651.

On the positive side, 13,625 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 9,76,876.