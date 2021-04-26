Vijay returns from Georgia

Vijay has completed the first schedule of his upcoming biggie with director Nelson Dhilipkumar in Georgia.

Sources say that Nelson has shot an introduction scene of Vijay in Georgia including an action episode.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. Though the actress is tested positive for the coronavirus, she is yet to join the team so, no one from the crew is affected.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the action thriller, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and KGF stunt duo Anbariv is taking care of the stunts.

The makers had planned to shoot a song with Vijay and Pooja in Chennai from May first week.