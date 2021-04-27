Cinematographer GK Vishnu gets married

Cinematographer GK Vishnu tied the knot with Mahalakshmi in a traditional wedding ceremony in Chennai.

The wedding was attended by family members and friends from the film industry. Actresses Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar attended the wedding and shared some pictures. Celebrities including Thaman and Gopichand Malineni took to social media to wish the newlyweds.

Sharing a photo from the wedding, Varalaxmi wrote, “#weddingvibes #S2gals #sarkar #sandakozhli2 @KeerthyOfficial and my darling #krack super star @megopichand #vishnuwedsmaha @dop_gkvishnu (sic).”