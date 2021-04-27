First look of Velan launched

The makers of Mugen Rao’s film Velan unveiled the first look poster of the film on Monday. The makers of Mugen Rao’s film Velan unveiled the first look poster of the film on Monday.

In the first look, Mugen is seen dressed in a shirt and a veshti while the female lead of the film Meenakshi Govindaraj is dressed like a Malayali wearing a half saree. This has given us a hint that Soori who plays a Mammootty fan in the film could possibly be Mugen’s brother-in –law.

He plays the character of Mammooka Dineshan in Velan. Kavin had said that Velan is a fun-filled family entertainer with humour as the main element. On Soori’s role Kavin said, ‘Soori plays a Palghat guy according to the story. He trained himself to deliver his dialogues in that specific dialect and has done a smooth job. His costumes for the film will be similar to that of Prithviraj in Ayyapanum Koshiyum’.

The cast includes Prabhu, Thambi Ramaiah, Hareesh Peradi, and Sri Ranjani in important roles. Produced by Skyman Films International’s Kalaimagan Mubarak, Velan will have its music by Gopi Sundar.