Silambarasan’s special act

Silambarasan plays the lead in Maanaadu, produced by Suresh Kamakshi”s V House ans directed by Venkat Prabhu. Silambarasan plays the lead in Maanaadu, produced by Suresh Kamakshi”s V House ans directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the heroine while SJ Suryah plays a key role. The cast includes Y Gee Mahendran, Vaagai Chandrasekhar, Anjana Keerthi, SA Chandrasekhar,, Udhaya, Manoj K Bharathy, Premgi, Karunakaran, Daniel Pope.Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Richard Nathan handles cinematography while art is by Umesh J Kumar, action by Stunt Silva, lyrics by Machan Karky and choreography by Raju Sundaram. The costumes are designed by Vasuki Baskar.

In yesterday’s shoot, scenes involving Silambarasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJSuryah, Premgi and Karunakaran were shot by Venkat Prabhu.

Silambarasan surprised everyone by completing a six minute scene in just one take.

Once the scene was completed, the whole unit applauded him

Everyone present at the shoot expressed their admiration for Silambarasan.