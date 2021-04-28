Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid

Chennai: Actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Telugu actor informed his fans on social media as he wrote, ‘I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my fans and well-wishers to not worry.’

Allu Arjun’s next is Pushpa which is slated for 13 August release.

Recently, Pushpa first look was launched. Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time.

The film is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.