Chennai hotels, pvt hospitals to turn Covid care centres

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash today said private hotels and hospitals in Chennai may start Covid Care Centres of their own with necessary facilities.

Speaking to the media, he said, ‘there is no need for obtaining permissions (from the civic body), an intimation is enough.’

Those looking to start these care centres may send an email to [email protected]

The charges may be fixed by the private organisation concerned.

The civic body would offer free services at its care centres and would not regulate prices at the private Covid-19 Care Centres.

‘It is the market that will decide. Besides, this is purely based on the choice of the individual. The GCC expects that the number of private care centres would be known only after the rollout happens,’ according to Prakash.