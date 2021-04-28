COVID symptoms for Nandita Swetha, quarantines herself

Nandita Swetha ofandfame took to her Twitter page to say that she has symptoms of COVID19 and hence, quarantined herself.

The actress urged everyone to be safe and take care. Having symptoms of covid. Quarantined myself. Kindly be safe and take care of yourself guys, tweeted Nandita Swetha.

Nandita Swetha was last seen in Selvaraghavan’s horror thriller Nenjam Marapathillai. She also played a brief role in Sibiraj’s murder mystery thriller film Kabadadaari.

Nandita also plays an upright police officer in an upcoming film IPC 376 directed by Ramkumar Subbaraman. Touted to be a film against sexual harassment, Nandita is said to be the main protagonist in IPC 376.