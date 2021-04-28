CoWIN crashes as vacccine registration for 18+ starts

Chennai: Soon after the registrations were opened up today for all adults looking to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the government’s dedicated website for the drive seemed to malfunction.

Many complained that the CoWIN site was not working, though others successfully completed the process.

Minutes after registrations opened at 4 pm, issues were reported. However, it was informed soon that a minor glitch in the portal had been fixed.

The issues range from server issues, ‘Cowin Server is facing issues, please try later’, to timeout errors, ‘504 Gateway Time-out’. Many Twitter users have been critical of the issue.

The government recently announced that citizens between the ages of 18 and 44 would be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccination from 4 pm on April 28.