India records 360,960 cases, biggest-ever 24-hr spike

New Delhi: A day after reported a slight dip in the number of fresh Covid infections and fatalities, India today recorded a massive surge of 360,960 cases and 3,293 deaths.

The cumulative caseload stands at 17,997,267 and the death toll from the virus has crossed the 200,000-mark.

India now has nearly 3 million active cases. India has been reporting over 300,000 cases daily for almost a week now.

This is the seventh straight day that over three lakh cases have been recorded in India, the second worst-hit country after the US. The fresh deaths, marking the deadliest day of the pandemic in the country, take its total fatalities to 2,01,187.

Maharashtra, the State with the highest Covid tally, on Tuesday reported a record 895 new Covid-linked deaths and over 66,000 new cases.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Delhi have the most number of infections.