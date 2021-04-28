Indian 2: Talks between Shankar, Lyca fail

Chennai: After Lyca Productions filed a petition urging director Shankar complete Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 before directing other films, talks were initiated between two sides to end deadlock as per court advice.

Sources now say the talks have failed.

The Madras High Court recently suggested that Lyca Productions and Shankar sit across the table and resolve their differences in completing Indian 2 rather than fight a legal battle.

The court granted a week’s time for the production firm, which claimed to be losing crores of rupees due to the stalled project, and the film director, who had decided to take up other projects, to resolve their differences.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the suggestion when an appeal preferred by Lyca Productions was listed for hearing.

Shankar has agreed to do a Ramcharan starrer and Hindi remake of his hit film Anniyan starring Ranveer Kapoor.