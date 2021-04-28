Rasna to invest Rs 400 mn in immunity boosting category

Chennai: Given a steep rise in the current demand for immunity boosting products, the global market

has witnessed tremendous growth and is expected to cross $ 17 billion by 2025.

With an initial investment of Rs 400 million in this new category, Rasna said it is working towards capturing 2-3 per cent of this global market with its presence spread across India and other export markets.

It has announced the roll out of a new line of syrup concentrates with ‘immunity boosters’.

At a time when the world is discussing ‘building immunity’ as a key measure to combat the Corona virus, Rasna as a Make in India and Atmanirbhar Brand said it has taken the lead to launch a Rs two a glass immunity fruit based drink.