Samantha turns 34

Samantha Akkineni is celebrating her 34th birthday. Her fans have been sending photo and video tributes to celebrate her.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the celebrated actresses in the South film industry. She made her debut in 2010 and then went on to become one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. Today she is celebrating her 34th birthday with her family.

Samantha was last seen in director C Prem Kumar’s Jaanu, which released in theatres in 2020. She is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She will be sharing screen space with Dev Mohan in the film.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, she has director Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Samantha will make her digital debut this year with The Family Man 2, which is rumoured to release sometime in June or July.