TMB posts Rs 603 cr net profit in FY21

Chennai: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has Tuesday reported a net profit for the year ending 31 March, 2021 at Rs 603.33 crore.

Current Account Savings Account for the year grew to Rs 11,685.27 crore from Rs 9,518.05 crore.

Gross NPA as on 31 March, 2021 stood at Rs 3.44 per cent as against 3.62 per cent as on 31 March, 2020 while net NPA was at 1.98 per cent as against 1.80 per cent recorded last year.

The board which met on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of 50 per cent — Rs five per share, the bank said.

The shareholders of the unlisted South-based private bank have already given nod for IPO. Bank would work file prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India, said K V Rama Moorthy, managing director and chief executive, TMB.