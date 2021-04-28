TN to procure 1.5 cr Covid vaccines

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today said it has placed orders to procure 1.5 crore covid vaccines to administer them to people in the 18-45 age group from 1 May free of cost.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami orders have been placed through the Tamilnadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for procuring 1.5 crore vaccines in the first phase, according to an official release.

Stating that Tamilnadu was the first State in India to announce that Covid vaccination would be administered free of cost to the people, the release said the government has intensified the

vaccination drive as the virus was spreading fast.

So far 55.51 lakh people were administered Covid vaccine in the State till 27 April.

Tamilnadu had received four lakh doses of vaccine recently.

Two lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin arrived on Friday and Saturday after the State flagged the shortage, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told journalists here after inspecting the Tamilnadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 treatment facility.

In response to questions on vaccine shortage and wastage, Dr Radhakrishnan said the State had received 55 lakh doses of Covishield and 10.82 lakh doses of Covaxin. Of these, it had so far used 51.32 lakh doses: 44.32 lakh doses of Covishield and 7.29 lakh doses of Covaxin.