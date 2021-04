Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in the Viruthachalam area has donated masks, gloves, and oxygen cylinders to the town’s Government Hospital. This timely gesture is winning hearts on social media.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has also silently helped many needy COVID19 patients in the first wave of the coronavirus and they are also trying their best to help many in the second wave.

Many netizens have appreciated Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the welfare club of actor Vijay for their noble work.