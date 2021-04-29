All eyes on TN exit poll results

Chennai: Tamilnadu Assembly election 2021 exit poll results will be released on 29 April after 7.30 pm.

As per the directives of the Election Commission, the results of the exit polls for the election held on 6 April for the Tamilnadu Assembly will be released after 7.30 pm on Thursday, after polling for the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly election draws to an end.

The counting of votes of the single-phase election to the 234-seat Assembly in Tamil Nadu will take place on 2 May. A voter turnout of over 71 percent was recorded, according to the estimated figures on the EC’s Voter Turnout app.