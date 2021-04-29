Exit polls predict huge victory for DMK

Chennai: Results of various exit polls that were released late this evening predicted huge victory for the DMK in the 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections.

Ahead of the counting of the votes on 2 May, results of exit polls conducted by various organisations were released after 7 pm today.

Republic-CNX opinion poll said the DMK would win 160-170 seats of the total 234, the AIADMK in 58-68 and AMMK in 4-6 and MNM in 0-2.

P-Marq said DMK will win 165-190 seats, AIADMK in 40-65, AMMK in 1-3 and MNM in 1-3.

‘ABPC Voter Exit Poll’ said DMK would emerge victorious in 160 to 172 seats, AIADMK in 58-17 and MNM in 0-2.