Fresh high: India records 3,79,257 cases, 3,645 deaths

New Delhi: India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new Covid-19 infections pushing the overall count to 1,83,76,524, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data showed. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 percent.

A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. More than 2 lakh cases are being recorded since 15 April.

All adults can get Covid shots from Saturday as the government widens the vaccine drive to fight the virus. On Wednesday, over 1.3 crore people applied for vaccination on CoWIN, the government’s registration website; a few glitches were reported initially.