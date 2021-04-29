He breathes music

The man is known to be a music maestro representing India at international platforms like the Global Music Awards and the Cannes Festival. The man is known to be a music maestro representing India at international platforms like the Global Music Awards and the Cannes Festival.

Besides, he was the only musician from South Asia to be awarded the Grand Prix Glass Lion for his spectacular achievement.

On the occasion of National Poetry Month, Shamir Tandon has grabbed the opportunity to felicitate and share his experiences with some of the most renowned jewels like Gulzar Saab, Dr. Bashir Badr, Munawwar Rana, Dr. Rahat Indori, and Nida Fazli.