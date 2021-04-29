New partnership by UFO Moviez

In an interesting development for the entertainment industry, UFO Moviez India Ltd. (UFO) and The Collective Artists Network Pvt. Ltd., have entered into a partnership to offer influencer marketing, branded content, and social media solutions to brands across the country.

This move, a statement said, is a result of both powerhouse players fostering a joint vision to expand their respective operations while amplifying their existing strengths and infrastructure as market leaders in their respective fields.

Even as the pandemic has shaken up industries, this collaboration for offering a highly innovative digital-first, hyperlocal service, tells the tale of resilience and agility of both the companies, it added.