Siddharth alleges death threat

Chennai: Actor Siddharth took to Twitter and revealed that his phone number has been leaked by political trolls.

He added that because of this, he has been receiving rape and death threats. He also mentioned that he has recorded all the calls and has filed a complaint with the police.

Remember a few days ago Siddharth tweeted strongly against UP CM Yogi Adhityanath over oxygen shortage in the State.

Taking on UP CM, the actor tweered, ‘Any false claims of being a decent human being or a holy man or a leader will face one tight slap.’

On the work front, he was last seen in Aruvam. His upcoming projects include Netflix’s anthology Navarasa and Indian 2, co-starring with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and others. The film is directed by Shankar.