TN extends curfew and Sunday lockdown

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today extended night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders.

The Covid-19 restrictions introduced earlier this month will continue, it said.

On 2 May, there would not be restrictions for the movement/transport of officials/party functionaries, candidates, chief agents, counting agents, food suppliers in connection with the counting of votes polled during the 6 April Assembly election, said an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan.

The night curfew will continue to be enforced throughout the state from 10 pm to 4 am.

Chennai Metro Rail will be permitted to operate skeletal services during complete lockdown on Sundays.

The statement further said that candidates/students appearing for the SSC/UPSC/RRB/TNPSC examinations will be permitted on production of valid admit cards.