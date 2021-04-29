Vaccine issue: Conditional bail for Mansoor Alikhan

Chennai: A Sessions Court in Chennai granted conditional bail to actor Mansoor Alikhan after a petition was filed against him for allegedly spreading false information regarding Covid-19 and linking actor Vivek’s death to the coronavirus vaccine.

The plea sought action against him alleging that Mansoor had made controversial remarks about actor Vivek’s death and against the health secretary.

He further violated SOPs issued by the government by asking people not to wear masks, it alleged, adding that this had created a sense of panic among the public and urged officials to take strict action against people who are spreading false news.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) also lodged a complaint against him at the Vadapalani police station.

Mansoor Ali Khan, who contested as an Independent candidate from Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore, had created a furore at the SIMS hospital in Vadalapani where Vivek underwent treatment.

He asked the media personnel to stop wearing masks and blamed the government for the actor’s death.