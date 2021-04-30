Actor Chelladurai is no more

Chennai: Actor RSG Chelladurai (84) passed away at his home in Periyar Nagar, Chennai.

He was known for his supporting roles in Vijay’s Kaththi, Theri and Dhanush’s Maari. Chelladurai’s funeral was held at their church today.

Chelladurai was one of the promising supporting actors in the Tamil film industry. Reportedly, he was found unconscious in his bathroom on Thursday. According to his son, Chelladurai died of cardiac arrest.

Chelladurai had acted in several films including Maari, Theri, Kaththi and Sivaji, among others. His fans and co-actors took to social media to condole the death of Chelladurai.