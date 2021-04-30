Buoyed by exit poll results, Stalin calls for key DMK meeting

Chennai: A day after exit polls predicted huge victory for the DMK in the Tamilnadu Assembly elections, the party’s president M K Stalin has called for a meeting with district secretaries and candidates.

According to sources, the meeting will take place via video conferencing, during which Stalin will give instructions to the party functionaries ahead of counting of votes on 2 May.

Multiple exit polls conducted by various agencies are predicting that the DMK-led alliance in Tamilnadu would win with a landslide and return to power after 10 years.

Elections were held to 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

This was the first State election since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa (2016) and M Karunanidhi (2018) – both were among Tamilnadu’s most iconic political leaders, and their absence left a power vacuum many raced to fill.