Covid: Chennai poses a tough challenge

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan today said the Covi-19 situation in Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore is posing a challenge.

He however said the government is taking all necessary efforts to curb the spread.

Speaking to the media here, he said strict action would be taken against those selling Remedesivir in black market. Radhakrishnan requested people to contact 104 for Covid related queries.

Earlier, he said that Remdesivir was no ‘magic medicine’ and only 30 per cent of coronavirus patients had required it for treatment.

Radhakrishnan said the State government took a historic decision of allowing retail sale of Remdesivir to about 3,000 people a day.

As many as 9,000 more beds would be set up in government hospitals across the State by 7 May, he said.

‘About 4,000 beds will be added by 30 April and 9,000 by 7 May. In Chennai, government facilities such as Omandurar hospital, RGGGH, Stanley GH, and the Royapettah GH got new beds recently,’ he added.

Radhakrishnan also said that the number of beds with oxygen support is being ramped up, and around 900 postgraduate medical students have been roped in for containment efforts.