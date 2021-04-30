Covid in TN: Positivity rates go high in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

Chennai: Adding more to Covid woes in Tamilnadu, it has emerged that more than 15 of every 100 people tested for Covid-19 in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts returned positive.

According to soures, for the first-time the daily deaths crossed the three-digit mark in 2021 for Tamilnadu on Thursday with 107 patients passing away to the pandemic.

Among them, with 40 deaths, Chennai had the highest daily number since March 2020. Officials said daily tests have been ramped up, and measures are being taken to contain the spread.

From about 15,000 tests in March, the city corporation on Thursday tested its highest of 23,120 people in a single day.