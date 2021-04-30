Filmmaker K V Anand passes away

Chennai: Cinematographer-film director K V Anand passed away during the wee hours of today, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 54.

According to sources, Anand, who felt chest pain late last night, drove to a hospital in the city from his Adyar residence on a car and got himself admitted.

However, he passed away without responding to treatment during the early hours of today.

Anand began his film career as a cinematographer with Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994.

After a career as a cinematographer for over a decade, Anand made his directorial debut with the 2005 movie Kana Kandaen. He went on to helm films like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan. Film personalities and fans are shocked over his death.