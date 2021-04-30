India reports highest ever daily cases

New Delhi: India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

Active caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday. also surged by 85,414 and currently stands at 3,170,228 from the 3,084,814 reported previously.

This accounts for 16.90 per cent of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile, as many as 297,540 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far 15,384,418 people have recovered from the disease, the central health ministry’s dashboard showed.

With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 81.99 per cent, the data also showed.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total caseload since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally.

In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.