K V Anand: Talk lens, work more was his style

Chennai: KV Anand died today early morning due to a massive cardiac arrest.

However, latest reports suggest that Anand was diagnosed with Covid-19 and his mortal remains have been handed over to the Corporation officials for cremation.

His body has been taken directly to Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai. His family members were allowed to pay homage only for a short time.

Two weeks ago, Anand’s wife and daughter had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, they quarantined themselves and sought treatment from the doctor. In the meantime, the filmmaker developed breathlessness and chest pain.

He drove his car to a private hospital in Chennai to get it checked. Due to Covid-19 complications, he suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last. Anand’s Covid-19 results turned out to be positive.

Anand who started his career as photo journalist took to cinematography. He started his career as P C Sreeram’s assistant. He debuted as cinematographer with Malayalam

movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994.

He worked in several films including Kadhal Desam and Rajinikanth’s Sivaji.

He worked as cameraman in Shankar’s Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji.

In Bollywood, he worked in Josh, Nayak: The Real Hero (Hindi remake of Mudhalvan), The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Khakee.

After a career as a cinematographer for over a decade, Anand made his directorial debut with popular hit films like Kana Kandaen.

He went on to helm films like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Aneagan, Kavan and Kaappaan.

The Tamil film industry, which is yet to recover from the sudden demise of popular comedian and activist Vivek, mourned the death of Anand.

Leading actors, artistes and film personalities took to the social media to express their condolences to the deceased filmmaker.

Rajinikanth, who is currently shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad, took to social media to condole the death of KV Anand. He wrote that the filmmaker’s demise is shocking and painful.

He tweeted, ‘The demise of the respected KV Anand is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to his family who lost him. May his soul attain peace.’

Kamal Hasan tweeted, ‘KV Anand, who started his career as a photographer in magazines, has established himself as an outstanding cinematographer and director due to his unwavering dedication. His demise is a huge loss to cinema. My heartfelt condolences.’

Shankar tweeted, ‘Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy… painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P. My deepest condolences to his family and friends’.

Allu Arjun took to social media to pay his last respects to Anand.

He wrote, Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman. Sir you will always be remembered & missed.

Condolences to the near, dear & family. Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand (sic).

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to share a photo of KV Anand and wrote that he is heartbroken. His post read, Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken! Mohanlal wrote, ‘Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams’.

Composer Harris Jayaraj, actors Vikram Prabhu, Gautham Karthik, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Dhanush, Amyra Dastur among several other celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute to the celebrated cinematographer and director KV Anand.