Karnan to be remade in Telugu

Dhanush’s recent blockbuster film Karnan is likely to be soon remade in Telugu.

Buzz is that Bellamkonda Suresh is in talks to snap the Telugu remake rights of Karnan.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan talked about the rise of a youngster from an oppressed community against the injustice that happened to his people and village.

Dhanush’s one more blockbuster Asuran is currently being remade in Telugu by veteran Tollywood actor Venkatesh.

Titled Narappa, the film was supposed to release on May 14 but the makers have postponed the release considering the ongoing second wave of COVID19 in India.