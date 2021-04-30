Mohanlal’s Marakkar release date postponed

Due to the second Covid wave in the country, the release of Marakkar got postponed again to August.

The Priyadarshan epic, which was initially slated for a March release last year, was earlier planned as a May 13 release this year. This time, the makers hope to present the film in time for Onam.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, one of the producers of Marakkar, hopes that everything would get sorted by then.

He has also dismissed speculations of Marakkar releasing on an OTT platform, confirming that the big-budget epic will indeed release in theatres. Meanwhile, the team also hopes to release Mohanlal’s directorial.